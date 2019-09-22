Werner Enterprises (WERN) to pay $0.09 on Oct 22, 2019; Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (EQM) Shorts Increased By 7.37%

Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WERN) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Werner Enterprises Inc’s current price of $34.36 translates into 0.26% yield. Werner Enterprises Inc’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 390,213 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 20/04/2018 – BIG PROBLEM IN VENEZUELA IS DECLINE IN OIL PRODUCTION: WERNER; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area

Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (NYSE:EQM) had an increase of 7.37% in short interest. EQM’s SI was 3.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.37% from 3.09 million shares previously. With 455,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (NYSE:EQM)’s short sellers to cover EQM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 1.06M shares traded or 39.97% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Need To Avoid EQM Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EQM Midstream Partners, LP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Run Ltd Co has 19,100 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Conning has invested 0.05% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Tower Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 183,312 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Heronetta Management L P invested in 116,462 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 7,595 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd reported 55,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 122,011 are held by Mai Capital Mgmt. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 0.2% or 28,939 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 175,583 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream Partners has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 21.54% above currents $32.5 stock price. EQT Midstream Partners had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4300 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. The firm also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises Earns 2019 Dedicated Carrier of the Year Award – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – WERN – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts More Bullish On TLs, Valuation A Key Reason – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 183,000 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.04% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 519 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Service. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 25,112 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). First Quadrant L P Ca reported 0.03% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Us Bank De owns 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 4,459 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 141,284 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 120,548 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Green Square Ltd Llc invested 0.13% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). James Inv Rech Inc reported 6,450 shares. 12,875 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 52,537 shares.