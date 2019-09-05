Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Price Rose While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lifted Stake by $356,694; Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose While Maplelane Capital Has Increased by $1.41 Million Its Position

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 10,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 235,435 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 224,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 287,726 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 467,880 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 28,747 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 25,206 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.1% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 1.73 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 32 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 76,787 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 39,861 shares. 71,344 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Fiduciary accumulated 40,746 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp, Japan-based fund reported 79,700 shares. Raymond James invested in 0% or 17,590 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc holds 39,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 4,872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Clark Mngmt Gru invested 0.07% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 70,700 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 36,044 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 8,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Adirondack has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,510 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has 52,696 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 22,421 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc holds 0.07% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.04% or 94,810 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2.18M shares. Northern Trust reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Force Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,470 shares.

