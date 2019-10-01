Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake Maintained by New York State Common Retirement Fund; As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Value Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Its Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 185,706 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 175,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 483,732 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINE TREASURY MINISTER TO MEET IMF’S WERNER 230PM DC TIME; 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 4.98 million shares traded or 12.47% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Named a Top Company for Women – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises Named 2019 Green Supply Chain Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 9,900 shares to 688,900 shares, valued at $47.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 90,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,910 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Compa (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company owns 51,087 shares. 12,075 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Victory Capital Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Speece Thorson Group Inc has invested 1.69% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 101,815 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 393 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 153,811 were reported by Amer Century Cos. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Optimum Investment has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Kennedy reported 0.06% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 11,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 6,642 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,648 shares to 95,459 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.14 million for 12.75 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.