Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Declined While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Its Holding by $329,596; Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Valuation Rose While Robinson Capital Management Raised by $421,454 Its Position

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 52,843 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has risen 6.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.71% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,279 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 119,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 399,073 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 20/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 20/04/2018 – BIG PROBLEM IN VENEZUELA IS DECLINE IN OIL PRODUCTION: WERNER; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares to 628,081 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,687 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 143,398 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 22,327 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 23,601 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested in 0% or 38,938 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 129,314 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Lpl holds 19,798 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 180,210 shares. Robinson Capital Mgmt Lc has 612,877 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. 30,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Llc. Fmr Lc accumulated 2 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 12,950 shares. Citigroup reported 1,185 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 84,969 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 37,938 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 251,251 shares to 11.54M shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 2.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WERN’s profit will be $46.82 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 953 were reported by Motco. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 24,072 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc owns 51,090 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 0% or 128 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 175,706 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc owns 45,879 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 11,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 79,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 52,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 60,913 shares in its portfolio. 477,990 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Personal Cap Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 129,430 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated owns 256,737 shares. James Rech has 19,700 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc reported 942 shares or 0% of all its holdings.