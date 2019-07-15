Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Holding; Lumina Fund Management Boosted Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $465,000

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.48 million shares traded or 695.47% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 129,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 140,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 667,553 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 128 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 25,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Inc reported 5.97 million shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru Commerce owns 9,837 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 45,879 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsrs Lc. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 727,780 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 27,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 31,381 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 40 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Fiduciary reported 40,746 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 123,382 are owned by Kennedy Incorporated. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.07% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Transportation Worries as Credit Suisse Downgrades Major Trucking Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises Named a 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Receives Four American Inhouse Design Awards – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises Celebrates Laredo Cross-Dock Grand Opening – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Top Green Provider – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR) by 78,875 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 350,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,345 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 was made by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110. $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1.