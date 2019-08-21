Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Lowered Stake by $1.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Holding in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) as Stock Value Declined

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 32,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.05M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 180,879 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 23,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 38,321 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 102,193 shares to 417,495 shares, valued at $50.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:MFC).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). State Street invested in 174,474 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 1,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 5,724 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Invesco has 91,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,118 are owned by Matarin Capital Mngmt. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) or 45,477 shares. 11,511 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 5,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 17,046 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 498 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,687 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 130,204 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc by 637,004 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $45.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.89 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.