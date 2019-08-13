Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Decreased Position; Check Capital Management Has Boosted Us Bancorp (USB) Position by $8.29 Million; Valuation Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 32,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.05 million, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 3,882 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 172,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 669,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25M, up from 496,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 129,566 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77,769 shares to 725,008 shares, valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Naspers Limited (NPSNY) by 17,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,444 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.90 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 975,679 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $50.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 146,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).