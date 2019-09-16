Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut Holding by $308,295; Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Holding In Amgen (AMGN) Was Upped

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 32,197 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 30,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $194.4. About 1.04M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 9,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 225,490 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, down from 235,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 375,386 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 23,202 shares to 409,169 shares, valued at $32.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 195,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,069 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89 million for 14.18 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 36,544 shares in its portfolio. 519 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Com has 6,680 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 61,050 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0.02% or 16,495 shares. Principal Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Moreover, Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 10,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 111,817 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 1.79M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 6,642 shares. Oakworth Incorporated owns 850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Limited Company has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Blackrock reported 5.65 million shares stake.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Driver Tim Dean Wins 2019 International Driver Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Werner Enterprises (WERN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Logistics Receives 2019 Digital Edge 50 Award Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q1 Earnings Beat on Improved Fleet – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Engineering From Werner Enterprises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.