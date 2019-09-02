Werner Enterprises (WERN) Share Price Rose While Nuance Investments Upped Position by $18.59 Million; Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $9.45 Million; Share Value Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 90,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 60,067 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 150,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 299.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 546,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 729,447 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91M, up from 182,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 549,071 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Driver Tim Dean Wins 2019 International Driver Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financial Engineering From Werner Enterprises – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Celebrates Laredo Cross-Dock Grand Opening – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,360 shares to 17,277 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,813 shares, and cut its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 175,706 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 0.03% or 17,012 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 4,700 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 338,648 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability owns 2.49 million shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Royal Bank Of Canada has 19,069 shares. 419,955 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1.03 million shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 2.83 million shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 18,361 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 480 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares to 41,017 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp accumulated 330,213 shares. L & S Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sky Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.68% or 70,221 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Co invested in 86,725 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Brookmont Capital Mngmt holds 32,063 shares. Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.35% or 6,492 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Richard Bernstein Lc accumulated 136,827 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iberiabank Corp accumulated 1.74% or 143,895 shares. Beach Counsel Pa invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Street has invested 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.55% or 229,440 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp reported 55,116 shares.