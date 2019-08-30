Werner Enterprises (WERN) Share Price Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.69 Million Its Holding; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holding as Stock Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 49,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 123,382 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 173,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 143,180 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $686.18. About 6,644 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,154 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Graham Holdings (GHC) Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Anthony Plosz Named Graham Media Group CTO – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kaplan Acquires the Healthcare Assets of Becker Professional Education – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 34,988 shares to 293,181 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 25,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.90M for 13.16 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Expands Mexico Operations With New $8 million Cross-Dock Facility – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; Approves 5M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Named 2019 Best for Vets Employer – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Named a Top Company for Women – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.