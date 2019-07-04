Werner Enterprises (WERN) Market Value Declined While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Its Holding; Capital One Finl Com (COF) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,279 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 119,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 215,210 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 33,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,823 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65 million, up from 219,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 1.25 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 276,681 shares to 218,188 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 142,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,158 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc Com (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 106 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Associated Banc holds 14,614 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.17% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Greenleaf invested in 0.01% or 4,556 shares. 15,470 were accumulated by Jones Financial Cos Lllp. Moreover, Addison Capital has 0.17% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.16% or 375,535 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 1.42 million shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.38 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Duff Phelps Investment Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division holds 6,398 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,869 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Voloridge Limited accumulated 141,019 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One Has Received A Beating And Now It’s Time For Investors To Assess Future Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Capital One Financial, PTC Therapeutics, and Quotient Technology Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One: An Unimpressive Beat – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Unicorn Sneaker Reseller Gets Alphabet Backing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One +1.7% as Q1 beats, CET1 improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,889 shares to 9.52M shares, valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 86,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,922 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 9,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 87,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 51,090 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Com reported 7,785 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 39,861 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Amg Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 28,007 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). New York-based Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Voya Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd accumulated 931,917 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 170,609 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,213 shares.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WERN’s profit will be $46.83M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.85% EPS growth.