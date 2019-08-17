Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holding Held by South Texas Money Management Ltd; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Forward Management Decreased Its Holding by $500,565

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 2,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 519,436 shares traded or 38.15% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 92,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 931,917 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.83M, up from 839,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 437,147 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Named 2019 Best for Vets Employer – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Logistics Named a 2018 Top 100 3PL Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Unveils Second Race for the Cure Truck – GlobeNewswire” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Logistics Receives 2019 Digital Edge 50 Award Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 139,337 shares to 11,226 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 202,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,243 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Spnsrd Adr Rep Rg Sh (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 19,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Cap Management LP stated it has 49,052 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.93% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 28,007 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 155,067 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc owns 89,012 shares. 393 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,682 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 123,382 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 170,609 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.06% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 4,702 shares.