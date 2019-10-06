Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Lowered Holding by $1.52 Million; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shares Declined, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 139,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 917,026 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 1.94 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 49,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 204,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 253,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 407,006 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (NYSE:FMX) by 10,171 shares to 804,427 shares, valued at $77.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 235,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 43,992 shares to 127,217 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 26,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 11,608 are owned by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 29,407 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 148,016 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 323,748 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 10,115 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 46,411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 85,984 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). D E Shaw reported 83,433 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 113,148 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 78,991 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 25,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 69,686 shares. Hsbc Public Llc has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).