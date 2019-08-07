Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holder Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Its Position by $762,756; Richard C Young & Company Lifted Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $414,661

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 22,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 46,368 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 68,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 126,853 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 16,539 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 14,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 1.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,619 shares. New York-based Eulav Asset has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 15,980 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Cap Research Investors reported 0.34% stake. Charter Trust accumulated 0.11% or 5,620 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Com holds 2.60M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated reported 248,706 shares. Moreover, Rare has 8.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 718,491 shares. 24,800 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Regent Invest Management reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). House Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 26,975 shares. Institute For Wealth Llc owns 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,724 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 1,214 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 293,522 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Pnc Ser Grp owns 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 942 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 87,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 162,068 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 6,000 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 14,279 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 23,240 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 17,525 shares. 150,623 were reported by Qs Invsts Llc. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 31,381 shares. Vident Advisory Llc accumulated 0.14% or 76,787 shares. Rowland Communication Inv Counsel Adv owns 121,114 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.90 million for 12.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.