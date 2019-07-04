Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

As Trucking businesses, Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises Inc. 33 0.87 N/A 2.47 13.30 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 21 0.43 N/A 2.08 10.98

Table 1 highlights Werner Enterprises Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Werner Enterprises Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 8.6% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.4% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta means Werner Enterprises Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Werner Enterprises Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Werner Enterprises Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Werner Enterprises Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s upside potential is 35.92% at a $42 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Werner Enterprises Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 28.5%. Insiders owned roughly 14.2% of Werner Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Werner Enterprises Inc. 1.33% -4.57% -6.15% -1.23% -11.66% 11.1% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. -1.51% 4.92% 3.16% -13.15% -5.54% 26.89%

For the past year Werner Enterprises Inc. was less bullish than Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Werner Enterprises Inc. beats Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.