Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Shorts Down By 35.41%

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.58% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. WERN’s profit would be $41.88M giving it 14.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see -3.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 661,638 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: WERN 1Q EPS 38C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 36C; 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) had a decrease of 35.41% in short interest. MCRB’s SI was 4.33 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.41% from 6.70M shares previously. With 519,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s short sellers to cover MCRB’s short positions. The SI to Seres Therapeutics Inc’s float is 20.86%. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 499,867 shares traded. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 62.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at; 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 11/04/2018 – Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In Seres Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag owns 12,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank reported 15,000 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Credit Suisse Ag has 120,548 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 393 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) or 35,950 shares. Amer Century has 153,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4.23 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Inc. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Morgan Stanley invested in 86,277 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 9,499 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 7,081 shares. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 16,495 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership accumulated 245,015 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 17,701 shares.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 20.29% above currents $34.36 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded the shares of WERN in report on Tuesday, September 3 to “Buy” rating.

