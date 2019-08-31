Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Comparing side by side

Both Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises Inc. 33 0.90 N/A 2.47 13.44 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 18 0.55 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Werner Enterprises Inc. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Werner Enterprises Inc. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8.2% Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta means Werner Enterprises Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.1 beta.

Liquidity

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Werner Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Werner Enterprises Inc. has a 28.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Werner Enterprises Inc. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 50.3% respectively. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Werner Enterprises Inc. -1.31% 6.42% 15.4% 10.7% 2.48% 26.1% Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -2.29% -6.61% -8.75% -16.96% -7.71% -13.24%

For the past year Werner Enterprises Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has -13.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Werner Enterprises Inc. beats Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.