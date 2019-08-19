Wendys Co (WEN) to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019; Wisconsin Energy Has 1 Sentiment

Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 3 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 3 sold and trimmed stock positions in Wisconsin Energy Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 137,054 shares, down from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wisconsin Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:WEN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Wendys Co’s current price of $19.95 translates into 0.50% yield. Wendys Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 4.52M shares traded or 75.46% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/03/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes 10 Employees for Giving Back to Their Local Communities; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wendy’s; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt; 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WEC Energy Group to announce second quarter and first-half results Aug. 5 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “We Energies buying a piece of Iowa County solar farm – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.74 million shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) has risen 31.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q EPS $1.23, EST. $1.16; 14/03/2018 – WEC Energy Group recognized nationally for research and development; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Rev $2.29B; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group Reaffirms 2018 EPS View of $3.26-$3.30, With an Expectation of Reaching the Top End of the Range; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – SIGNS FACTORING AGREEMENT WITH CO FROM MINING INDUSTRY; 03/05/2018 – Klappa cites milestones in financial performance, network reliability, and infrastructure improvements at annual meeting; 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.36% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. for 23,124 shares. West Oak Capital Llc owns 6,355 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in the company for 72,541 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,965 shares.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $28.53 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 26.21 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity. $51.33M worth of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares were sold by TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Moreover, Prudential Finance Inc has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 107,621 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma holds 2.39 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 52,990 shares. 74,519 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 595,835 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited holds 0.03% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 230,955 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Trust reported 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 267,553 shares stake. Prudential Plc accumulated 14,200 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Peoples Financial stated it has 212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 71,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 507,548 shares in its portfolio.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. It has a 10.18 P/E ratio. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About The Wendy’s Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:WEN) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wendy’s (WEN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.2% in Session – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Gains More Than 8% on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Set Tone for Wendy’s (WEN) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.