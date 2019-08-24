Wendys Co (WEN) to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019; Westwater Resources (WWR) SI Decreased By 21.87%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:WEN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Wendys Co’s current price of $21.08 translates into 0.47% yield. Wendys Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 3.74M shares traded or 44.13% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN); 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) had a decrease of 21.87% in short interest. WWR’s SI was 82,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.87% from 106,100 shares previously. With 46,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s short sellers to cover WWR’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 88,321 shares traded or 165.13% up from the average. Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) has declined 79.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WWR News: 19/03/2018 – ALABAMA GRAPHITE RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY WESTWATER RE; 13/03/2018 – Westwater Resources Announces Affirmative Vote by Alabama Graphite Shareholders and Addition of Technical Advisor; 09/03/2018 ALABAMA GRAPHITE SECURITYHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY WESTWATER RE

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company has market cap of $4.54 million. The firm holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery uranium project in Central Turkey.

Among 10 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $19.85’s average target is -5.83% below currents $21.08 stock price. Wendy’s had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the shares of WEN in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, June 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 2.73 million shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 251 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 0.02% or 24,254 shares. Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 750,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Citizens Natl Bank & Tru invested in 0.04% or 22,314 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 32,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 29 shares. 12,322 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Gemmer Asset Mgmt stated it has 312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 111,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn has 0.41% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Regions has 27,400 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 24,445 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity. TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. sold $51.33 million worth of stock or 3.00M shares.