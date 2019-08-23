Wendys Co (WEN) to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019; Raven Industries (RAVN) Shorts Increased By 9.92%

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) had an increase of 9.92% in short interest. RAVN’s SI was 445,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.92% from 405,200 shares previously. With 120,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s short sellers to cover RAVN’s short positions. The SI to Raven Industries Inc’s float is 1.25%. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 82,416 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:WEN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Wendys Co’s current price of $21.19 translates into 0.47% yield. Wendys Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 3.76 million shares traded or 46.86% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q Rev $380.6M; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. It has a 10.82 P/E ratio. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity. Shares for $51.33M were sold by TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P..

Among 10 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $19.85’s average target is -6.32% below currents $21.19 stock price. Wendy’s had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. Mizuho downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc accumulated 1.51M shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 130,602 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 11,719 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Northern Tru holds 1.60 million shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Trian Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5.48% or 28.63M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Boyar Asset Management Inc stated it has 81,305 shares. Advisory Services Lc has 1,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd reported 223,389 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,408 activity. PAROD RICK also bought $101,530 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) on Monday, April 1. 500 shares were bought by LeBaron Marc E, worth $17,430.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Raven Industries, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 5,811 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% or 306,163 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 273,124 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 26,893 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability holds 4.62% or 126,860 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 81,745 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 5,522 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 61,163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 1,035 shares. 68,852 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 138,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.