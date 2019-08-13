Wendys Co (WEN) Stake Held by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 2.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 35,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 34,192 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s; 08/05/2018 – Wendys’ North America same-store sales miss estimates; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S TO OFFER DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS TO FRANCHISEES

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

