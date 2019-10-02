Wendys Co (WEN) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Lifted Its Stake; Honeywell International Lowered Its Sun Communities C (SUI) Stake by $857,600; Shares Rose

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc C (SUI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 28,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, down from 34,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $148.55. About 439,291 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 176.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 196,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 307,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 111,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 2.03M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S TO OFFER DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS TO FRANCHISEES; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 27,800 shares to 900 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,600 shares, and cut its stake in Avrobio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold WEN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 163.98 million shares or 1.38% less from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru owns 0.19% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 628,202 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct invested in 1.72% or 2.70M shares. Sei Investments Comm invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Invesco Ltd owns 10.44 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 24,685 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 29 shares. Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 40,100 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 23,253 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Pinnacle Associate holds 0% or 10,665 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.04% or 22,314 shares. 1.62M were reported by Prudential Fincl. Focused Wealth holds 0.01% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 26.15 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 250,799 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 13,083 shares. 33,900 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Macquarie Grp Inc, Australia-based fund reported 227,148 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 18,140 shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated reported 86,865 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 20,032 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co. Aperio Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Susquehanna International Gru Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Shell Asset Communication owns 14,586 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 14,705 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.