Wendys Co (WEN) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Boosted Position; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Moelis & Co (MC)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 22,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 53,882 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, up from 31,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $380.6 MLN VS $361.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 105,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 504,043 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 398,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 295,852 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 14,103 shares to 33,249 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 101,065 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $38.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc by 96,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,558 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.