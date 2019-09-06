Wendys Co. (WEN) Holder Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Raised Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $187.03. About 10.18M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HIS PERSONAL DATA WAS INCLUDED IN DATA IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH GOOGLE, FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS PLANS FURTHER MEETING WITH FACEBOOK FB.O TO DISCUSS ITS ALGORITHMS’ IMPACT ON USERS; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 22/03/2018 – Coming up in 30 minutes: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sits down for a live exclusive interview with CNBC’s @JBoorstin from Facebook’s headquarters. Watch on CNBC TV or

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co. (WEN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 28.63M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.20M, down from 31.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 859,465 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wendy’s Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Taiwan warns Solomon Islands of China ‘debt trap’ in diplomatic switch – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.91 million for 35.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

