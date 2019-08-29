Wendys Co (WEN) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Nisource (NI) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $898,968

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 38,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 372,621 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 410,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 1.67M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 198.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 48,243 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 16,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 1.35 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Management has 17,565 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Reaves W H And Comm accumulated 1.81 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 17,698 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 74,645 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 634,527 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 300,329 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated reported 1.07M shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Sageworth has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.45 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma owns 0.05% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 4.51M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,567 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 387,841 shares.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 1,576 shares to 34,556 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,204 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability stated it has 42,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 4.68M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 27,200 shares stake. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 13,300 shares. 16.63M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Sei Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Synovus Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 44 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 284,796 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Illinois-based Css Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 448,400 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 270,189 shares to 294,047 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 149,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET).

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s (WEN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.2% in Session – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: MKM Partners Starts Wendy’s (WEN) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Gains More Than 8% on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About The Wendy’s Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:WEN) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.