Wendys Co (Put) (WEN) Shareholder Citigroup Has Lowered Its Stake by $782,800; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Raised Stake by $312.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 11,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 94,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50B, up from 82,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 14.06 million shares traded or 199.73% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (Put) (WEN) by 88.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110,000, down from 46,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 4.55 million shares traded or 46.03% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – Wendys’ North America same-store sales miss estimates; 08/05/2018 – Dinner Decision Made Easy: Support Children In Foster Care With Wendy’s; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $380.6 MLN VS $361.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 130 shares to 3,735 shares, valued at $500.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,449 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More important recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.89 million for 32.44 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wendy’s: Wait For Breakfast To Play Out – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow notches fifth straight gain as investors eye potential change in leadership – MarketWatch” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News For Sep 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.07 million shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 106,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold WEN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 163.98 million shares or 1.38% less from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 43,866 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 91,394 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.01% or 223,869 shares. Etrade Lc holds 38,336 shares. Cap Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Hm Payson Com owns 1,000 shares. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 98,902 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 952,058 shares. Nicholas Prns LP reported 0.86% stake. Massachusetts Ma invested in 0.02% or 2.55M shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,935 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation stated it has 116,536 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 28,649 shares.