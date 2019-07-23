Wendell David Associates Upped Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Sellers Increased By 17.21% Their Shorts

Wendell David Associates Inc increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 17.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wendell David Associates Inc acquired 4,945 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Wendell David Associates Inc holds 33,261 shares with $8.31 million value, up from 28,316 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $252.51. About 853,979 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) had an increase of 17.21% in short interest. CRZO’s SI was 13.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.21% from 11.12M shares previously. With 3.00 million avg volume, 4 days are for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s short sellers to cover CRZO’s short positions. The stock increased 7.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 7.00M shares traded or 42.72% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $25 target. Alliance Global Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. Shares for $372,308 were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: WLL,CPE,REGI,CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRZO, CAR, MMM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $937.56 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.79 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 228 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Renaissance Group Ltd stated it has 35,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 974,071 shares. Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.36% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Glenmede Tru Na has 0.12% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 75,769 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 86,061 shares. 548,539 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Citigroup Inc reported 423,624 shares. Creative Planning holds 45,335 shares. Advisory has 1.63M shares. Geode Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 24,987 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,588 shares. Miller Inv Lp holds 0.62% or 9,502 shares. 210,529 are owned by Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Tru has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 744 shares. 959,610 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 22,474 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1.22% or 3,155 shares. Burney reported 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.08% or 196,093 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc has 2.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 102,411 shares. New York-based Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,370 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 68,254 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,386 shares.