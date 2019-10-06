Wendell David Associates Stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Has Lowered by $1.19 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Epizyme (EPZM) by $15.38 Million

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 18,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,336 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 38,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74 million, up from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 421,671 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edmp reported 2.5% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Thomas White Interest Limited has invested 1.63% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1,200 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 4.95M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 218,282 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 169,589 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs reported 14,947 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0.43% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 954,944 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 43,939 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Swedbank invested in 2.31 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Corporation In invested 3.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). New York-based Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 348,787 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Is A Buy After The Recent Share Price Drop – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Growth From The Digital Economy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, QCOM, CTSH, MU: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Set to Acquire Digital Engineering Firm Softvision – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – Insurance News Net” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $577.60M for 14.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.21 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 352,551 shares. Captrust stated it has 747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 21,394 shares in its portfolio. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co accumulated 5,287 shares. Whittier owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Boothbay Fund Management Limited reported 47,474 shares. 238,200 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Artal Sa accumulated 0.84% or 1.65 million shares. Aperio Group Llc stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 3.07M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 16,079 shares.