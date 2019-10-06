Wendell David Associates Raised Fastenal (FAST) Position by $792,000 as Share Value Declined; Syntal Capital Partners Position in Parsley Energy (PE) Has Decreased as Shares Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 110,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 5.26 million shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $666.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18,910 shares to 19,336 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T owns 16,749 shares. Perkins Mngmt holds 0.25% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 10,900 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 191,055 shares. Whitnell Commerce invested in 14,400 shares. Girard Partners Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,270 shares. Wms Prns accumulated 0.1% or 12,996 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Com holds 8,356 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Route One Investment Lp accumulated 16.25M shares. River Road Asset Mngmt reported 1.84 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust Com invested in 224,944 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.05 million shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested in 457,112 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As has 116,590 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,500 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs Inc holds 451,271 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $116.67 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 899 shares to 1,535 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 85,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 98,917 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 267,792 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 42,400 shares. Bain Credit LP holds 3.74% or 282,164 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares holds 913,400 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 300 shares. 418,813 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lp. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 94,536 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Ltd Llc reported 660,290 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested in 706,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2,857 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).