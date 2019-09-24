Wendell David Associates Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.41 Million; At&T (T) Holding Held by White Pine Investment Co

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 22.77M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $666.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,546 shares to 152,424 shares, valued at $40.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 164,348 shares. Fort Point Prtn Llc stated it has 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sol Capital Management has 33,119 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.69% or 97,952 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 194.06 million shares. Lagoda Mngmt Lp holds 0.46% or 2,950 shares. Marathon Mgmt holds 26,699 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Bb&T Lc invested in 1.30 million shares or 1.59% of the stock. Yhb accumulated 3.93% or 184,605 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Money Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,661 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc invested in 2.39% or 150,191 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability has invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 74,923 shares or 7.41% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc invested in 758,269 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 3.95M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Aspen Inv Management owns 8,084 shares. Telemus Capital Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 89,534 shares. E&G Advisors LP has 59,543 shares. Sandhill Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 105,310 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement accumulated 13,720 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp invested in 0.07% or 10,470 shares. State Bank invested in 0.75% or 1.99M shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 85,160 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. First Amer Retail Bank has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Comm invested in 2.01% or 490,175 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi holds 1,400 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 20,439 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).