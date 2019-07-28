Wendell David Associates Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Systemax (SYX) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $474,474 as Share Price Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 225 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 75,398 shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Assets Invest Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Millennium Ltd Liability Company has 167,645 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited holds 15,890 shares. Element Management Lc accumulated 3,453 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Burns J W & Inc holds 4,542 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 439 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Davis R M owns 13,719 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anchor Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 1,242 are held by Cortland Assoc Incorporated Mo. Iberiabank Corporation invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 2.04% or 142,702 shares. 21,243 were reported by Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com. Private Management Gru holds 0.01% or 147 shares.

