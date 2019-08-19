Wendell David Associates Increases Position in Mastercard (MA); Oak Associates LTD Decreased Waters (WAT) Holding by $706,565

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 154,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, up from 152,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,605 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 17,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 651,798 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 89,128 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 3,280 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 19,533 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 23,570 shares. 3,178 are owned by Bailard Incorporated. First Manhattan Company holds 0.07% or 47,276 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 315,467 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bank Of Stockton has 5,105 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 37,319 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 978,584 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,067 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc accumulated 298,838 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc. by 10,475 shares to 24,965 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 27,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,765 shares. Consulate owns 1,558 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,350 shares. Naples Advisors Limited reported 1,049 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap reported 5,655 shares stake. 202,975 are held by Mig Ltd Liability Com. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 331 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 25,111 are owned by Sky Inv Group Incorporated Ltd. Maverick Capital reported 24,510 shares. Personal Capital stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company has 10,932 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triple Frond Prtn Lc has 271,300 shares for 7.38% of their portfolio. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 2.50M shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “There’s No Stopping Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Top Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.