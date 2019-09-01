Wendell David Associates Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $428,454 as Stock Rose; Advisors Asset Management Has Lifted Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Position by $1.74 Million; Shares Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 124,524 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 120,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 29,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 122,617 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 93,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ion Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.13M shares or 5.71% of the stock. Madison Investment Holding holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 290,504 shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 238,340 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 953 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5.55% or 45,215 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 43,644 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Beach Lc accumulated 20,340 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg Trust Natl Bank has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 99,500 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montrusco Bolton Invs has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Assocs reported 2.12% stake. 43,871 are held by Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 0% or 64,106 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp holds 0.1% or 6,354 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 220,769 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Gru has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Oak Assocs Limited Oh owns 160,942 shares. Summit Asset Management Lc owns 8,985 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.24% or 36,383 shares. 1.91M were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Illinois-based Interocean Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Denali Advsrs Lc has 0.2% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 22,500 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability invested in 168,422 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 2,180 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,079 shares to 11,760 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 7,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,947 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Npv.