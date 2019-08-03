Wendell David Associates Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Flextronics International LTD (FLEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Flextronics International LTD (FLEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 123 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 97 sold and reduced their equity positions in Flextronics International LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 470.93 million shares, up from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flextronics International LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 72 Increased: 81 New Position: 42.

Wendell David Associates Inc increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 11.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wendell David Associates Inc acquired 225 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wendell David Associates Inc holds 2,169 shares with $3.86 million value, up from 1,944 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $901.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.60% above currents $1823.24 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,857 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability reported 3,813 shares. Moreover, Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2.59% or 8,000 shares. Penobscot Mgmt holds 0.21% or 569 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 243,888 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited stated it has 1,270 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Saturna Corporation has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,866 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 11,113 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Company Delaware has 27,749 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,408 shares. Westfield Mgmt LP stated it has 197,074 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,938 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 726 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.38M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flex Ltd (FLEX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronics maker Flex ‘seized’ $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 4.02 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 09/04/2018 – Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9,; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018

Towle & Co holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. for 3.31 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 403,150 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 2.48% invested in the company for 290,429 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.35% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 9.53 million shares.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 249.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.