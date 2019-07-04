Wendell David Associates Holds Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR); Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted by $5.14 Million Its Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30962% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS DAILY ACTIVE USERS ROSE IN U.S. AND CANADA FROM A QUARTER EARLIER, REVERSING PREVIOUS QUARTER’S DECLINE; 17/03/2018 – Facebook suspended the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 21/03/2018 – Don Martin: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source | National Newswatch; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK FOR COPY OF EVERY PRIVACY ASSESSMENT IT HAD PREPARED AS REQUIRED UNDER 2011 U.S. FTC CONSENT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Playboy says it’s quitting ‘sexually repressive’ Facebook over the data scandal; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,585 shares as the company's stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,494 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 64,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 366,687 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.04% or 1.36M shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 161,009 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.25% or 82,800 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 13,764 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 185 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.05% or 194,431 shares. 685,424 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,053 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,075 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Com holds 1.1% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 165,413 shares. 2,300 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund. Accredited Invsts holds 0.09% or 4,319 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 967,917 shares or 0.92% of the stock.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hallmark Capital Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Associated Banc holds 0.86% or 89,127 shares in its portfolio. 504,627 were reported by Comerica Financial Bank. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 1,905 shares. Sns Finance Grp Ltd invested in 0.29% or 7,871 shares. St Germain D J reported 58,221 shares. Barr E S & Co has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weik Cap Management invested in 9,850 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Amer Trust Investment Advisors Lc holds 1.97% or 15,366 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com reported 79,733 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 103,587 shares. Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Seatown Pte holds 3.81% or 194,151 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 49,781 shares to 13,901 shares, valued at $168,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.