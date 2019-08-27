Wendell David Associates Holding in Colgate (CL) Has Trimmed by $439,960; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Holding by $1.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 875,307 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.12. About 2.64 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.I. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 18/05/2018 – UK CMA SAYS INVITATION TO COMMENT IS FIRST PART OF INFORMATION-GATHERING PROCESS, IN ADVANCE OF FORMAL INVESTIGATION STARTING; 22/03/2018 – Recode: ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Westwood Hldgs Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,276 shares. Kanawha Cap stated it has 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 2,500 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp reported 122,895 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 12,916 shares stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 0.01% stake. Mercer Advisers owns 42,861 shares. Moreover, Stearns Fincl Service Group Inc has 0.24% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,790 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Avalon Llc reported 0.03% stake. Invest House Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,599 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.11% or 5.48 million shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares to 142,589 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.65 million for 26.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.18% or 4.87 million shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Company reported 18,341 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 134,440 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 81,910 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co accumulated 18,882 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.01% or 749 shares. Family Cap reported 1.72% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 500 shares. First Tru owns 5,550 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 34,358 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ycg Llc reported 562,602 shares or 6.68% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Papp L Roy Associate accumulated 23,228 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,000 shares. Northstar Group Inc Inc accumulated 5,021 shares or 0.15% of the stock.