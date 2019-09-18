Wendell David Associates Holding in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Lowered by $1.19 Million; Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Fsi Group Cut Holding as Share Value Declined

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 93.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 51,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 3,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $314,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 730,925 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 18,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,336 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 38,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 1.54 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,729 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.57% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 46,935 shares. Hennessy Advsr invested in 21,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meritage Management has 36,708 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 152,525 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 106,838 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 14,590 shares. Edgemoor Investment Incorporated holds 1.69% or 147,744 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 320 shares. 471,708 are held by Manufacturers Life Company The. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 7,646 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 307,501 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One: Long-Term Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Capital One to buy KippsDeSanto & Co. – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12,794 shares to 19,319 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) CEO Brian Humphries Presents at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.01 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Management Lc reported 88,150 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 897,566 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 371,987 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 15,363 were reported by Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc). Moreover, Conning has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,223 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 10,250 shares. Moreover, Architects Incorporated has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 24,260 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rampart Investment Management Co Lc invested in 10,019 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 2.20M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr, a California-based fund reported 29,440 shares. Whitnell & accumulated 0.72% or 30,325 shares.