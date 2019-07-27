Wendell David Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Wex (WEX) as Stock Rose; Columbia Asset Management Has Raised Facebook Class A (FB) Holding by $357,730 as Share Value Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Wex (WEX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 20,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Wex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.28. About 257,672 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 64.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 3,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Speaks on Impact of Data Crisis: Highlights; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Graham Hits on Sensitive Topic … Is Facebook a Monopoly?; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: INTENDS TO FIGHT AGAINST SUIT; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 229,357 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1.99% or 88,398 shares. 861,515 were reported by Creative Planning. Legacy Cap Prtnrs has 5,902 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 3,756 shares. C M Bidwell, a Hawaii-based fund reported 5,240 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested in 27,418 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 540 were reported by Barnett And. Rbf invested in 86,700 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 125,900 shares. Gradient Limited Co accumulated 7,067 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc holds 0.27% or 5,737 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palladium Prns Limited Company holds 0.52% or 43,585 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited reported 1.12% stake.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ROKU Stock Has a Catalyst in International Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Hires Vineâ€™s Former Leader to Counter TikTok’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up on User Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 3,400 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Ltd Com has invested 1.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 3,945 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 25,661 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1.79 million shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability accumulated 30,713 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ltd Company owns 117,922 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 2,826 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Elk Creek Prns Lc accumulated 23,367 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Davis R M Inc owns 1,515 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,435 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).