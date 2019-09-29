Wendell David Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) as Stock Price Declined; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Cut Its Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 66,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.61 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 18,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,336 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 38,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.