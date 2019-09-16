Wendell David Associates Has Raised Its Stake in Fastenal (FAST) by $792,000; Seabridge Investment Advisors Lifted Its United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) Position by $663,732

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (UPS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,577 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 30,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 471,099 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 543,167 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 27,002 shares to 134,487 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc. by 11,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,284 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Monday, August 5 Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,000 shares.

