Wendell David Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Fedex (FDX) as Stock Value Declined; As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shares Rose, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $18.92 Million Its Stake

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 411,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 939,191 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.87 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 1.51M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 11,296 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 15,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.92% or $22.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 22.78 million shares traded or 824.37% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com holds 50,115 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 23,158 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 0.43% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,126 shares. Cap Invest Counsel Inc reported 26,511 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 424,590 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Co stated it has 144,070 shares. Florida-based Harvey Cap has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Andra Ap invested in 15,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp owns 1.66M shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.1% or 40,789 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 17,115 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,794 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 45.22 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 18.67 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 799,649 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 118,712 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bluestein R H & Company stated it has 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Proshare Limited Liability Corp has 75,286 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co accumulated 0.03% or 24,811 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1.29 million shares. Capital Invsts has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Miller Howard Investments Ny invested in 46,952 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 45,103 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.09% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Comm Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).