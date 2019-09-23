Wendell David Associates Has Lowered Its Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Stake; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Upped Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased Cognizant Technology (CTSH) stake by 49.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 18,910 shares as Cognizant Technology (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Wendell David Associates Inc holds 19,336 shares with $1.23M value, down from 38,246 last quarter. Cognizant Technology now has $34.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18 million shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 46.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd acquired 1.11M shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 3.51M shares with $44.94 million value, up from 2.40 million last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Bancshares And Tru stated it has 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1.72 million are held by Scharf Invests. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 136,254 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc reported 488,838 shares. Dodge And Cox has 0.88% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 17.26M shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt reported 1.61% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Schwartz Invest Counsel has 405,000 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.3% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dearborn Prtn Limited has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 12,201 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cortland Associate Inc Mo owns 541,864 shares. Dalton Llc, California-based fund reported 341,447 shares. Horseman Limited invested in 0.4% or 10,000 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $69.13’s average target is 11.86% above currents $61.8 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Friday, August 2. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6900 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 110,551 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 15,000 shares. Envestnet Asset has 37,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sigma Planning invested in 0.02% or 37,464 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 33,454 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 19,057 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 16,890 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 66,739 shares. Opus Grp reported 0.07% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). James Invest Rech invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 46,800 shares. Ent Corp reported 600 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc has 255,398 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

