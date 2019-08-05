Wendell David Associates Has Lowered Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Declined; Shannon River Fund Management Upped Its Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $17.66 Million as Valuation Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 2.31 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 381,467 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 296,599 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Intll Group accumulated 1,894 shares. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 782,101 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,041 shares. 357,885 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glob Endowment Limited Partnership owns 0.61% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 44,600 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Co owns 126,764 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 226,609 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0.34% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). One Trading Lp accumulated 173 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Raymond James Na holds 0.03% or 4,578 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 2,633 shares to 18,242 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

