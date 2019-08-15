Wendell David Associates Has Lifted Its Wex (WEX) Holding by $303,690; Market Valuation Rose; As Constellium Holdco Bv (CSTM) Stock Price Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Its Holding by $1.72 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Holdco Bv (CSTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 245,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Constellium Holdco Bv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.54 million shares traded or 51.51% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Wex (WEX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 20,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Wex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 259,681 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 329,468 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 10,710 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 47,825 shares. 125,000 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Smith Graham And Co Investment LP holds 54,851 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 29,266 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has 19 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.01% or 122 shares. 976,075 were reported by Frontier Cap Management Co Lc. Martin Company Inc Tn reported 1.18% stake. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 88,660 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated owns 145,005 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 7,685 are held by Brinker Incorporated. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 25,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 12,612 shares.

