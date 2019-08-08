Wendell David Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Wex (WEX) by $303,690; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lifted Its Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Holding

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 2.81M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – ROBIN HAYES WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS PACT NOW GOES TO ALPA MASTER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL; 13/04/2018 – The JetBlue Foundation Empowers Tech and Innovation-Focused Programs by Providing Grants for STEM Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH TO INFLECT DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q RASM Up 6.1%; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SEES 1Q RASM UP ABOUT 6.1%; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: `DEFINITELY’ WILL MAKE DECISION THIS YR ON EMBRAER E190S; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT HAS 10% STAKE IN JETSUITEX AIR; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Wex (WEX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 20,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Wex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $200.36. About 331,966 shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 47,825 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,108 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 127,287 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company reported 405 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.11% stake. Evercore Wealth Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,753 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 557 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 26,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Management Ltd Company holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 100 shares. Crescent Park Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

