Wendell David Associates Has Increased Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Market Value Rose; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Amarillo National Bank Has Boosted Its Holding by $564,774

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 7,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 429,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88 million, up from 421,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 1.68 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 203,358 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Management, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Miller Investment LP accumulated 9,214 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.07% or 30,587 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 898,371 shares. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.92% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 16.60M were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 98,057 were reported by Logan Capital Mngmt. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Com owns 133 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc holds 2.83% or 213,448 shares. 2.54 million are held by Stifel Financial. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 12.39M shares. United Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 114,988 shares. Pacific Global Inv Management Co has invested 0.14% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares to 9,459 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,093 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).