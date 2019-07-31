Wendell David Associates Has Increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Sellers Decreased By 0.87% Their Shorts

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) had a decrease of 0.87% in short interest. DOVA’s SI was 3.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.87% from 3.16 million shares previously. With 156,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s short sellers to cover DOVA’s short positions. The SI to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 33.94%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 121,816 shares traded. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) has declined 56.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DOVA News: 19/03/2018 – DOVA IN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH FOSUN PHARMA; 31/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of DOPTELET(R) in the United States; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS POSITIONED TO LAUNCH DOPTELET IN JUNE; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF DOPTELET® (AV; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON EXITED OAS, DOVA, XCRA, SGYP, MGI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOVA); 31/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of DOPTELET® in the United States; 16/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys 1.5% Position in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc

Wendell David Associates Inc increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 17.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wendell David Associates Inc acquired 4,945 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Wendell David Associates Inc holds 33,261 shares with $8.31M value, up from 28,316 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $69.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 556,298 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 5.22% above currents $258.03 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waverton Invest Management has 6.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 484,210 shares. C Worldwide Holdings A S invested in 0.17% or 52,955 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 70,886 shares. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 142,115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 52,331 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bollard Gru Limited Com holds 7,373 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc stated it has 3.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Miller Invest Mngmt Lp holds 0.62% or 9,502 shares. Orleans La invested in 13,655 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Mufg Americas owns 14,394 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. West Chester Advsrs Inc reported 2,010 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,418 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,746 shares. 933 were reported by Wms Prtn Lc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company has market cap of $453.98 million. The Company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings.