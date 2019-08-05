Wendell David Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Stryker (SYK) as Valuation Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Position in Verisk Analytics Cl (VRSK) Has Lowered by $12.35 Million

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 118,618 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, down from 122,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 184,822 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (VRSK) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 93,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 765,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.81M, down from 859,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.85. About 139,623 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Company holds 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 1,850 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 207,076 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 39 shares. Cypress Cap has 7,668 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 33,425 shares. 79,504 were reported by Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Co. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department invested in 0.05% or 1,060 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 32,000 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.71% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 7,082 shares. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Suncoast Equity has 3.74% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 650,270 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Llc holds 28,684 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 71,258 shares. Wade G W reported 4,193 shares.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,945 shares to 33,261 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 5,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89M. Fink M Kathryn also sold $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 27.49 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 154,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $59.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 48,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).