Wendell David Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $535,194 as Valuation Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Gartner (IT) Holding by $412,532

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 2,732 shares as the company's stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 215,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71 million, up from 212,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $129.58. About 227,390 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc analyzed 3,366 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 780,503 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Llc reported 5,624 shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 18,899 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 39,951 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 17,683 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge owns 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 2,992 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.19 million shares. Everence Cap invested in 2,140 shares. Td Asset reported 0.02% stake. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Us Savings Bank De holds 5,462 shares. Harris Associates LP reported 1.91 million shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,642 shares to 85,967 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 2,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability reported 198,819 shares stake. 2,514 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability. Middleton And Incorporated Ma accumulated 5,171 shares. 3,075 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 34,129 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Partners Ltd has 6,732 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blume Management reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 42,689 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Morgan Stanley stated it has 7.90M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability holds 93,309 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. 10.54 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. British Columbia Investment Management holds 88,734 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 1.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).