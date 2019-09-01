Wendell David Associates Has Cut Stryker (SYK) Stake by $744,857 as Stock Value Rose; Harvey Investment Co Increases Position in Wabtec (WAB)

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.02 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 118,618 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, down from 122,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 1.04M shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,662 shares to 124,524 shares, valued at $14.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $703.33 million for 29.03 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.